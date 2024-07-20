Rockers Top Blue Crabs, 7-5

July 20, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers overcame a 5-3 deficit with a four-run seventh inning and went on to defeat Southern Maryland 7-5 on Saturday night at Truist Point. The Rockers rapped three doubles and a homer during the decisive seventh inning.

The win gives the Rockers sole possession of first place in the Atlantic League's South Division in the second half at 9-4, a game ahead of Gastonia (8-5) which dropped a 7-6 decision at Charleston on Saturday. High Point improved to 45-31 overall.

High Point scored first when Gilberto Jimenez hit an RBI double in the second inning to score D.J. Burt who had singled with two outs. The Blue Crabs jumped ahead 2-1 in the third on an two-run double from Michael Wielansky. A solo homer in the top of the sixth by Southern Maryland's Anthony Brocato put the Crabs up 3-1.

With rain drizzling throughout the game, the Rockers knotted the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth. Trey Martin and Clayton Mehlbauer drew a walk from Southern Maryland starter Ian Kahaloa. The Crabs then brought in Cody Thompson (L, 2-2) from the bullpen and Burt greeted him with a single, scoring Martin. Jimenez then singled to bring in Mehlbauer.

High Point starter Cam Bedrosian departed after allowing a solo homer to Miles Williams that put SMD ahead 4-3. Jacob Edwards (W, 6-1) allowed an unearned run in the seventh as SMD took a 5-3 lead.

High Point's four-run seventh inning came at Thompson's expense. With one out, Connor Owings doubled and Quincy Latimore popped a two-run homer to tie the game 5-5. With two outs, Brian Parreira doubled into the rightfield corner and Mehlbauer reached on an infield single. Burt's double into the left-center gap scored both runners and left the Rockers with a 7-5 lead.

Kyle Halbohn retired the Crabs in order in the eighth behind a 5-4-3 double play and Dakota Chalmers induced three infield ground outs in the ninth to earn his third save of the year.

Burt finished the night with three hits and three RBI with Latimore and Jimenez each driving in a pair of runs. Wielansky had two hits and three RBI on the night for Southern Maryland.

Game three of the series is slated for a 4:05 p.m. start on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point

NOTES: The game was delayed 1:20 prior to the first pitch due to rain.

