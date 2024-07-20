Antonini's Efforts Lift Long Island Over Hagerstown

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 7-3 on Saturday evening in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks jumped out in front 1-0 in the home half of the first inning on a run-scoring single produced by Ryan McBroom versus Flying Boxcars starting pitcher Gunnar Groen. Long Island made it 4-0 in their favor in the third courtesy of a two-run double from Aaron Antonini and a run-scoring base hit off the bat of Joe Suozzi.

Hagerstown got to within 4-1 in the fourth on a Luis Diaz solo home run to right centerfield against Long Island starter Wei-Yin Chen. The Flock added a run in the fifth for a 5-1 cushion as Antonini crossed the plate on a throwing error committed by Osmy Gregorio. Ozzie Abreu's bases loaded hit by pitch in the sixth cut the visitors deficit to 5-2, but Nick Heath's leadoff roundtripper to right in the next half inning gave the Ducks a 6-2 advantage.

A Luis Diaz free pass with three runners on base in the seventh made it 6-3, but Jackie Bradley Jr.'s RBI double in the eighth gave the Flock some breathing room at 7-3.

Chen (4-5) registered the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings pitched, walking and striking out three. Groen (0-3) suffered the loss, giving up four runs on seven hits in four innings of work, walking two while striking out three.

Antonini reached based in all four of his plate appearances with a single, double, two RBIs, a pair of runs scored, two walks and a stolen base.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars wrap up their three-game set on Sunday night. Game time is slated for 5:05 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 4:05 (3:50 for full season ticket holders). Right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. (5-4, 5.69) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Parker Markel (2-4, 5.92).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

