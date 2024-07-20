Dirty Birds Win Game Two Against Gastonia 7-6

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds win two-in-a-row against Gastonia. In both games, the Dirty Birds scored seven runs off Gastonia pitchers. Six of the seven runs on Saturday were scored off a home run. Juan Santana, Keon Barnum, and Joseph Rosa all hit home runs. Keon Barnum is now tied for second most home runs in the Atlantic League.

Kevin Smith earned his second win of the season after striking out 10 Gastonia batters in six innings pitched. He allowed one run off of two hits and one walk. Mason Fox earned his fifth save after closing the ninth inning.

The Dirty Birds go for the sweep against Gastonia tomorrow at 4:05pm.

