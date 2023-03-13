Rockers to Host Job Fairs at Truist Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the High Point Market Authority (HPMA) will jointly host a Triad community-wide seasonal job fair at Truist Point baseball stadium on Tues., March 21, from 3 to 6 pm. In addition, the Rockers will hold a second job fair on March 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. Both of the job fairs will be held in the Catalyst Club at Truist Point.

Job fair participants may apply for part-time, seasonal positions available in High Point for the April furniture market, as well as for the 2023 baseball season, which runs from April to September.

"Baseball season is another exciting time for our community," says Pete Fisch, president, High Point Rockers. "Seasonal employees play a vital role in creating fun and memorable experiences for the fans at Truist Point."

"The High Point Market generates over 15,000 local and seasonal jobs," says Tammy Nagem, HPMA president and CEO. "We're excited to invite our community to attend the jobs fair, and to benefit from this unique employment opportunity in High Point."

Jobs applicants must be at least 18 years old and present a valid state ID. Prior experience in the fields of customer service, transportation, hospitality and food service is preferred, but not required.

The jobs fair will be held in the Catalyst Club at Truist Point. Parking is available in the Catalyst Club parking lot, located at 214 Lindsay Street.

Specific job inquiries may be directed to Alex Mendenhall at the High Point Rockers (amendenhall@highpointrockers.com) and Jessica Wynn at the High Point Market Authority (jessica@highpointmarket.org). General questions may be directed to the High Point Rockers at (336) 888-1000 or the High Point Market Authority at (336) 869-1000.

