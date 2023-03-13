Caulfield Returns to Flock

March 13, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Phil Caulfield. He begins his second season with the Ducks and sixth in professional baseball.

"I am very excited to come back to Long Island," said Caulfield. "Everyone is looking forward to winning this year and playing in our ballpark in front of our fans. Everyone's goal is to win a championship, and personally, I can't wait to be a part of that. I am excited to be a contributor to that in 2023, and there are great things to come."

Caulfield played in 42 games with the Ducks in 2022 after joining the team midseason. He compiled a .288 batting average with two home runs, 20 RBIs, 33 runs, 49 hits, eight doubles, two triples, 10 stolen bases and a .393 on-base percentage. The California native reached base safely in each of his first 23 games with the team, posting a .417 OBP during that stretch, and he later put together a 14-game on-base streak. Defensively, Caulfield saw time at second base and shortstop as well as in the outfield, committing just three errors. He began the 2022 season with Tigres de Quintana Roo in the Mexican League, hitting .312 with three homers, 15 RBIs and 12 runs in 22 games.

The 28-year-old began his career in the Washington Nationals organization. Between 2017-19, he played in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League and in Single-A, combining to hit .246 with five homers and 45 RBIs over 99 games. He then went on to split the 2021 season between the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association as well as the Tri-City Valley Cats and New York Boulders of the Frontier League. In 98 games that year, he totaled seven homers, 32 RBIs, 55 runs, 80 hits, 18 doubles, four triples, 15 stolen bases and a .338 OBP. Caulfield was originally selected by the Nationals in the 32nd round of the 2017 amateur draft.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.