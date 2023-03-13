Frederick Atlantic League Baseball Club Signs Four Infielders

Frederick, MD - The new soon-to-be-named Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball (ALPB) Club is excited to announce the signings of four infielders: Luke Becker, Gavin Johns, Clayton Mehlbauer and Justin Twine. All these players add a wealth of experience to the roster.

Becker played college baseball at the University of Kentucky and batted .273 with 15 HRs and 96 RBIS in 169 games with the Wildcats. He was drafted in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Player Draft by the Padres and played for Fort Wayne TinCaps (A) in 2019. Becker is coming off his first season in the Atlantic League where he hit .308 with 23 HRs, 98 RBIs and 14 stolen bases while playing every position on the field but pitcher and catcher.

"Luke is the ultimate super utility player and was the most dangerous leadoff hitter in the Atlantic League last season. We are thrilled to see him at the top of our lineup for 2023," said Manager, Mark Minicozzi.

Johns played college ball at University of California - Los Angeles and Tennessee Tech and batted .267 with 22 doubles and 59 RBIs during college. He hit .320 with 18 doubles and 18 stolen bases in only 60 games as a rookie with the Wild Health Genomes last season in the Atlantic League.

"We are excited to watch Gavin build off his scorching hot finish to the 2022 season. It's not often a rookie comes in and can impact a game at the plate, on the bases and with the glove like Gavin has shown. 2023 could be a breakout year for the 26-year-old," said Minicozzi.

24-year-old, Mehlbauer is entering his second professional season after finishing college at Bellarmine University, where he batted .280 with 17 HRs and 94 RBIs. He hit .227 with four HRs and 16 stolen bases in his rookie season with the Genomes in 2022.

"Clayton plays the game like a 10-year veteran, not a kid fresh out of college. His baseball IQ is extremely high, and he has the ability to slow down the game in the biggest moments. We are excited to see Clayton build off of 2022 as he enters his first full pro season," said Minicozzi.

Twine is a former second round pick of the Miami Marlins in the 2014 MLB June Amateur Player Draft and reached Jacksonville (AAA) in 2021. Justin has the ability to impact the game on both sides of the field. During his minor league career, he has compiled a .280 batting average with 28 HRs and 238 RBIs.

"Justin is a plus defender at all infield positions and has plus speed, which will cause havoc on opposing pitchers all season long," Minicozzi explained, "we are excited to develop Justin's natural abilities and watch him grow as a player in 2023."

