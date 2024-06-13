Rockers Thrash FerryHawks, 15-5

June 13, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The High Point Rockers clubbed a season-high six home runs in downing the Staten Island FerryHawks 15-5 at SIUH Community Park on Thursday night. Ryan Grotjohn and Evan Edwards (Southern Guilford HS/NC State) each hit a pair of homers and Ben Aklinski added a grand slam.

The win puts the Rockers just two games back of Gastonia in the Atlantic League race for the South Division first half pennant. The Rockers are now 28-16 while Gastonia stands at 30-14.

The Rockers tallied twice in the first off FerryHawks' starter Mike Shawaryn (L, 4-2). With one out, Evan Edwards doubled and Ben Aklinski and Colin Moran each drew a walk to load the bases. Zander Wiel followed with a two-run single to put the Rockers up 2-0.

That lead grew in the third when Brian Parreira led off the frame with a single and was followed by Martin Figueroa with another single. A walk to Edwards loaded the bases and set the stage for Aklinski's grand slam. It was the seventh of his career as a Rocker and his second of the season.

High Point starter Ben Braymer (W, 2-1) went six innings and held Staten Island to just three hits while striking out two.

The Rockers grew their lead to 7-0 on a solo homer by Ryan Grotjohn in the fifth.

Staten Island tallied a single run in the fifth on a Luis Castro home run to pull to within 7-1. But Edwards hit a three-run blast in the top of the sixth to put High Point on top 10-1. For good measure, Edwards hit another three-run homer in the seventh as High Point's lead grew to 14-1.

Drew Maggi hit a three-run homer off High Point reliever Braeden Ogle in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Rockers' lead to 14-4. The FerryHawks added another run in the bottom of the eighth to pull within 14-5 but a Connor Owings solo blast in the top of the ninth led to a 15-5 final.

Edwards finished the night three-for-four with four runs scored and six RBI. Grotjohn was two-for-five with two solo homers and two RBI.

The Rockers will not head to play a three-game series at Lancaster starting Friday at 6:45 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

NOTES: High Point's six home runs are the most by an Atlantic League team this season. .. It is also the second-most home runs in a game in club history. .. The Rockers hit seven homers vs Gastonia on Aug. 21, 2022.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.