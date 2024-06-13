Dirty Birds Fall to Southern Maryland in Extra Innings

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds lost in extra innings for the first time this season after losing 9-5 Friday night. David Lebron, who started for Charleston, allowed only one run in seven innings while striking out 10.

The Dirty Birds bullpen allowed three home runs. In the eighth inning, Gerald Ogando allowed a two-run home run to tie the score. In the ninth inning, Pearson McMahan gave up a two-run blast for the Blue Crabs to take the lead. In the tenth inning, Nick Horvath gave up a grand slam to Miles Williams for Southern Maryland to take the lead for the final time.

The Dirty Birds travel to Southern Maryland Friday to kick-off a six-game road trip. The next home stand is June 21-June 27 at GoMart Ballpark.

