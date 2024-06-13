Ducks Storm Back Twice But Come Up Just Short

June 13, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 10-8 on Thursday night in the rubber game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York struck for two runs off Ducks starter Nick Tropeano in the first inning on Rudy Martin Jr.'s solo homer to right-center field and a wild pitch that plated Donovan Casey. Michael Berglund's sac fly to right and Matt McDermott's solo homer to left made it 4-0 Revolution.

Long Island cracked the scoreboard in the fourth on Tyler Dearden's RBI single through the right side off Revolution starter Aaron Fletcher. David Washington answered though with a solo homer to left-center in the fifth, restoring York's four-run lead at 5-1.

The Ducks erupted for four runs in the fifth inning to tie the game at five. Ryan McBroom's RBI single, a wild pitch that scored Manuel Geraldo and a two-run single by JC Encarnacion highlighted the inning. However, the Revolution took the lead back with a five-run sixth, highlighted by RBI singles from McDermott and Casey plus a three-run homer to right by Washington.

Long Island stormed back again with three runs in the eighth inning to make it a 10-8 game. Kevin Higgins scored on a passed ball, Ivan Castillo collected an RBI single and Geraldo scored on a throwing error. However, the Ducks were unable to complete the comeback.

Tropeano did not factor into the decision but gave up four runs on five hits and two walks in two innings with one strikeout. Fletcher (4-2) earned the win, tossing six innings of five-run ball, allowing nine hits and a walk while striking out three. Trevor Bettencourt (1-2) suffered the loss, surrendering five runs on four hits and a walk in one inning with two strikeouts. Matt Turner collected his fourth save of the season with a scoreless ninth, working around two hits and a walk while striking out three.

Dearden led the Ducks offense with three hits and an RBI. Castillo and McBroom each added two hits, an RBI and a run.

The Ducks hit the road on Friday night to open a three-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. (2-3, 6.15) gets the start for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Dylan Sabia (1-0, 5.47).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 18, to begin a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Foam Fingers, courtesy of Drake's Cakes. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

