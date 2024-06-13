Reyes' Bases Loaded Triple Pushes Revs Past Ducks in Seesaw Battle

(Central Islip, NY): Alfredo Reyes' three-run triple in the top of the seventh provided the fourth and final lead change of the night as the York Revolution knocked off the Long Island Ducks, 10-6 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Wednesday evening. The Revs maintain their one-game lead for first place in the North Division with 20 games remaining in the first half.

York jumped out to a lead in the top of the first for the second straight game as Colton Welker banged a one-out double to the base of the wall in right center, moved to third on a ground out, and scored on David Washington's two-out RBI single through the right side of the infield.

Long Island answered with a flurry in the bottom of the first. Ivan Castillo and Ryan McBroom pulled back-to-back homers to left, and Tyler Dearden later added a sac fly to center to make it a 3-1 game.

The Revs answered back generating their own three-spot in the third. Ciaran Devenney battled back from an 0-2 count to work a leadoff walk and Welker was hit by a pitch to put two on with one out. Donovan Casey drilled an RBI double to the gap in left center, becoming the league's second batter to 40 RBI on the season. Washington walked to load the bases, and Trey Martin smashed a liner past a diving Alex McGarry in left on a 3-0 green light for a two-run double, putting York ahead 4-3.

Revs starter Ethan Lindow settled in after the initial uprising and cruised into the sixth, retiring 15 consecutive batters, two shy of a Revs franchise record.

Things went awry in the sixth as McBroom drew a one-out walk and Chance Sisco was hit by a pitch for the league leading 12th time. Hector Gomez squibbed a single that found an opening on the right side, barely making it through the infield. The Ducks took full advantage as Tyler Dearden yanked a two-run double to right, and Manuel Geraldo chopped an RBI single over the drawn-in infield, taking a 6-4 lead thanks to the three-run inning.

York immediately answered, taking the lead for good in the top of the seventh. Devenney started it off with a single to left, chasing starter Mike Montgomery. Matt McDermott ripped a key double to right, putting runners at second and third and extending his hitting streak to eight games. A terrifying scene ensued as Welker smoked a comebacker off the head of pitcher Peyton Williams, knocking the Ducks hurler to the ground on what became an RBI infield hit. Williams walked off the field under his own power, replaced by righty Sam Delaplane who notched a pair of strikeouts but uncorked a game-tying wild pitch. After walks to Martin and Jacob Rhinesmith kept the inning alive, Reyes capitalized with a drive over the head of center fielder JC Encarnacion for a bases clearing three-run triple, pushing York ahead 9-6 with the five-run outburst.

Welker and Casey teamed up on back-to-back doubles with two outs in the eighth, producing an insurance run for the 10-6 final.

Alex Valverde handled the final three innings in scoreless fashion out of the Revs bullpen, notching his seventh career save and first since 2021, saving it for Lindow (3-4) who earned the victory.

York will go for the series win on Thursday as LHP Aaron Fletcher (3-2, 3.25) gets the ball in the rubber match at 6:35 PM. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 PM.

