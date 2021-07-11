Rockers Swept In 12-1 Loss to Lexington

Lexington, KY - The High Point Rockers were outhit and outpitched Sunday in a 12-1 loss to the Lexington Legends.

The Rockers (18-22) were the first team on the scoreboard, using a Stephen Cardullo sacrifice fly in the first inning to build an early 1-0 lead. Rockers starter Bryce Hensley (2-3) started strong, holding Lexington scoreless through three innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, Lexington (26-13) scored three runs, and another three in the sixth to chase Hensley with the score 6-1 Legends.

A five-run seventh inning would put the game away for Lexington, led by Tillman Pugh's grand slam off High Point reliever John Hayes.

The Rockers return home to begin a stretch of seven home games in six days, beginning with a doubleheader against Gastonia on Tuesday, July 13th. Tickets for the game can be purchased at www.highpointrockers.com.

