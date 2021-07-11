Legends Top Rockers In 12-9 Marathon

July 11, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







Lexington, KY. - The Lexington Legends outlasted the High Point Rockers 12-9 Saturday night in a game that lasted three hours and thirty-seven minutes, including a weather delay of one hour and forty-three minutes.

Scoring in seven of the game's nine innings, the Rockers would draw first blood in the top of the first on a Stephen Cardullo RBI double. One inning later, they would double the lead on Jared Mitchell's eighth home run of the season. In the bottom of the second, Lexington would put up four runs on the board. Roberto Baldoquin would drive in one with an single, Ben Aklinski knocked in two with a double, and a wild pitch by Rockers starter Tommy Lawrence (2-2) would bring Aklinski home for a 4-2 Lexington lead.

Over the next two innings, the Rockers (18-21) would tie the game up, courtesy of a solo home run by Jerry Downs in the third inning and an RBI single by JR DiSarcina in the fourth. But in the bottom of the inning, Aklinski would deliver another RBI with a single, and Cole Sturgeon's two-run blast put the Legends on top 7-4.

Following the lengthy weather delay in the top of the fifth, play resumed and the Rockers' offense picked up where it left off, thanks to RBIs by Johnny Field and James McOwen in the sixth inning, Jared Mitchell's RBI single in the seventh to tie the game 7-7. But as they had done all night, the Legends yet again had an answer for High Point, pushing another run across.

Down 8-7 in the eighth inning, Downs drove in another run with a base hit, and a bases loaded walk to CJ Farias gave High Point a 9-8 lead. But in the bottom of the inning, reliever Brian Clark (0-4) ran into trouble, surrendering three runs before Joe Johnson entered the game to finish the inning while allowing another run. The four Lexington runs in the eighth gave them a 12-9 advantage that they would not relinquish, as the Rockers were held scoreless in the ninth.

For Lexington, Aklinski drove in six runs, while Downs was the top offensive performer for the Rockers, delivering three hits in five trips to the plate, including a home run and two RBIs.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.