Rockers Sweep Weekend Series over Wolves

Watertown, NY - After an epic battle on Saturday night, in which the Motor City Rockers and the Watertown Wolves waged an all out battle that ended with the Rockers scoring a 7-6 win after a shootout, the two teams took to the ice for a Sunday night matchup in Watertown.

The Rocker didn't hesitate in lighting the lamp as Nick Gullo split the Watertown defense and lifted a backhand shot over the arm of Watertown starter Eloi Bouchard just :52 into the game. Scott Coash would get the helper on the goal for a pass that enabled Gullo to get free in the offensive zone.

The Wolves were able to strike back at the 13:26 mark when Aleksandr Gamzatov slapped home a rebound past the Rockers Trevor Babin. Assists on the goal would go to Ivan Sergeev and Chiwetin Blacksmith.

The game through the first twenty minute was eerily remeninsent of last nights game with it's quick pace and scoring chances for each team. The first period ended 1-1 with the Wolves outshooting the Rockers 16-7.

Period number two started with Josh Tomasi putting the Wolves back into the lead 2-1when he got the outlet pass from Vladislav Pavlov and wristed a shot past Babin at the 2.43 mark. Pavlov and Tate Leeson were both credited with assists on the play.

On the play, Babin got his stick up high on Tate Leeson and was penalized for an illegal check to the head, giving the Wolves a 5 minute major power play, but it was the Rockers who took advantage when Scott Coash received a pass and raced to the offensive end for a short handed goal at 5:54, assisted by Pavel Svintsov and Josh Colton. The goal would turn out to be a turning point of the game, as the Rockers began to pour on the offense.

First it was Roman Gaudet getting an unassisted goal at the 9:48 mark, putting the Rockers back in front 3-2.

Then it would be Cole Therrien netting his first goal as a Rocker at 14:53, extending the Rockers lead to 4-2. Assists on the goal belonged to Adam Kuhn and Josh Colton.

The period ended with the 4-2 score despite Watertown Outshooting Motor City 18-10 in the frame.

Just 1:34 into the third, Watertown's Josh Tomasi added his second goal of the night to cut the Rockers lead to one, 4-3 but that would prove to be the final goal for the Wolves on the night. Lincoln Gingerich and Trevor Lord were credited with the assists.

At 7:35 of the period Pavel Svintsov would add an insurance goal, again putting the Rocker up by 2. Scott Coash and Jameson Milam would get the helpers on the goal, making the score 5-3.

Roman Guadet added an empty net goal at 16:56 for the icing on the cake, as the Rocker would sweep the weekend with a 6-3 win, although being outshot by the Wolves 55-28 in the game.

The Wolves now head out on the road as they travel to Port Huron to take on the Prowlers next weekend, while the rocker head home to host the division leading Binghamton Black Bears.

The Wolves and Rockers will for the final time in the regular season March 8Th and 9th in Fraser, MI.

