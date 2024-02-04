Motor City Tames Wolves In 6-3 WIn

February 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







Watertown, NY - The Motor City Rockers are returning to Michigan with back-to-back wins over the Watertown Wolves in a dominant effort in its 6-3 win.

The Rockers struck first in the first 52-seconds of the first period.

Forward Scott Coash intercepted a pass in the Motor City end and hit Nick Gullo with an outlet pass. Gullo raced into the offensive zone and fired a back-handed shot for a 1-0 lead and his second in as many nights. It's his third of the season.

Watertown was able to tie the score, 1-1, late in the first period when Aleksandr Gamzatov put in a rebound of a shot that was initially fired by Ivan Sergeev.

The Wolves took its only lead on a Joshua Tomasi breakaway 2:43 into the second period when Tate Leeson fed the puck to Tomasi and he walked into the zone and fired the puck stick side for a 2-1 lead.

From then on, it was all Motor City for the second period.

While killing a power play, Coash earned his short handed goal of the season when he received a feed in the d-zone from Pavel Svintsov that caught him in stride. Coash worked his way into the offensive zone and went around a Wolf and fired a back-hand for a 2-2 tie.

The five-minute major was assessed to Trevor Babin in the second period when his stick clotheslined a Wolves player, and Ricky Gonzalez replaced him 2:43 into the middle frame.

Roman Gaudet added to the lead when he accepted a centering feed from Jonathan Juliano for his first goal in four games five minutes later. Cole Therrien recorded his first goal of his pro career when he increased the lead to 4-2 with 5:07 to play in the second period.

Tomasi chipped into the lead to start the third period at the 1:34 mark for his second of the night.

The Rockers added to the lead six minutes later off the stick of Svintsov who earned his first goal in regulation since December 2nd when he fired the puck from the far side circle through a crowd for a 5-3 lead. Gaudet added an empty net goal for a 6-3 lead.

Motor City takes its winning streak back home to Michigan where it will host the Empire Division Leading Binghamton on Friday Feb 9th and Sat Feb 10th at Big Boy Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.