Bobcats Break out Brooms, Complete First Sweep in Franchise History

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats made franchise history on Sunday Funday, completing their first-ever weekend sweep in franchise history by virtue of a dominating 4-1 victory over the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

Many Bobcats had strong performances, and outside of the three stars, Connor Green was a huge difference. The Florida native netminder stopped 35 of 36 shots in between the pipes for Blue Ridge.

Ricards Jelenskis continued his goal streak, scoring the first two of the game for the Bobcats at 4:57 of the first period and 5:59 of the third period respectively.

Max Sazanovets scored his first professional goal in just his third game, putting home a rebound off the pad of Zydeco goaltender Greg Hussey on a shot-pass by Gehrig Lindberg. Sazanovets' goal gave Blue Ridge a 3-1 lead at the 13:14 mark of the 3rd.

Jakub Volf kept his momentum from scoring last night's overtime winner, putting home his own rebound to give the Bobcats a 4-1 lead and seal the sweep at the 16:46 mark of the final frame.

The Bobcats wrap up their 4 game homestand on Saturday against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

