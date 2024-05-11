Rockers' Solomon to Join Texas Rangers

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers right-handed starter Peter Solomon has had his contract purchased by the Texas Rangers. Solomon is the second Rocker to move to the Rangers this season, joining RHP Kyle Barraclough. Overall, Solomon is the 32nd Rockers player to have their contract purchased by a Major League or foreign baseball league.

Solomon made three appearances for High Point this season, recording 19 strikeouts in just 12.2 innings while walking just three.

A former pitcher at Notre Dame, Solomon, 27, was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2017 and marked his MLB debut in 2021. He made five appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023.

"It is a tribute to Jamie Keefe and his staff that they continue to find Major League caliber players and bring them to High Point," said Rockers team president Pete Fisch. "While we will miss seeing Peter play for the Rockers, we know that we were able to provide him with the opportunity to get back to the Major Leagues."

