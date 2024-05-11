Late Runs Lead Long Island Past Hagerstown

May 11, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, NY) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 6-5 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Chance Sisco put the Ducks in front 1-0 in the second inning with a solo home run to right field off Flying Boxcars starter Nick Trabacchi. Long Island extended the lead to three in the fourth on bases loaded walks by Taylor Kohlwey and Frank Schwindel.

Hagerstown erupted for five runs in the fifth off Ducks starter Charlie Neuweiler to take a 5-3 lead. Demetrius Moorer's RBI single, Eury Perez's two-run single and Christian Sepulveda's two-run double did the damage. Long Island closed to within a run in the sixth on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s RBI double down the right field line.

Aaron Antonini doubled, moved to third on an error and scored on Manuel Geraldo's RBI single to right, tying the game at five. A wild pitch that plated Kohlwey in the eighth gave the Flock a 6-5 lead.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Neuweiler pitched four and one-third innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five. Trabacchi lasted three and one-third innings, conceding four this and five walks with two strikeouts. Sam Delaplane (2-1) earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning, striking out the side. Enrique Santana (0-1) took the loss, yielding the winning run on a hit and a walk in one inning. Matt Seelinger collected his first save with a scoreless ninth, working around a hit and a walk while striking out two.

Geraldo led the Flock with two hits, an RBI, two runs and two walks. Bradley Jr. added two hits and an RBI, while Antonini chipped in with a pair of hits and two runs.

