Bremer Dazzles As Starter

May 11, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







With Lancaster short on arms, Noah Bremer stepped up in a big way on Saturday afternoon.

The right-hander threw five no-hit innings at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, leading the Stormers to an 8-2 win over the host FerryHawks in the matinee game.

Bremer (1-0) was no stranger to the starting role, having made 51 starts in the Texas Rangers system. In his first chance for the Stormers in that capacity, the one-time Washington Huskie was a revelation. He threw 86 pitches, 58 of which were strikes. Bremer worked around two-out walks to Taylor Motter and Pable Sandoval in the first inning. After walking Kolby Johnson to open the third, he retired the remaining nine batters he faced. His first six outs came on strikes, and Bremer would go on to fan eight by the end of his performance.

The Stormers jumped on Staten Island starter Mark Faello (0-1) for four quick runs. Nick Lucky doubled down the left field line and, one out later, scored on Cristian Santana's slicing single into right. Gaige Howard singled Santana to third, and Chris Proctor grounded a base hit into right for the second run. The runners executed a double steal, and Howard scored when David Martinez' throw skipped down the left field line. Joseph Carpenter lined a single to left to plate Proctor.

Lancaster's remaining offense was largely thanks to Proctor. The lefty batting catcher slugged a two-run homer to right center in the third and a solo shot to right leading off the ninth to cap a four-RBI afternoon.

Taylor Motter snapped the Stormers' bid for a shutout with a one-out solo homer to left in the sixth. Lancaster had to survive scares in the final three innings. In the seventh, Wilkerman Garcia was gunned down at the plate on a perfect throw from Howard in right field on a single by Nate Scantlin. Jackson Rees escaped a bases loaded jam on a 1-2-3 double play in the eighth. James Hoyt allowed a two-out single by Johnson followed by three straight walks in the ninth before Carpenter snapped up Joe Dunand's grounder down the first base line for the final out.

Lancaster and Staten Island meet for the rubber game of the three-game series on Sunday at 1:30. Augie Sylk will make the start for the Stormers against right-hander Matt Reitz. Both starters have previously pitched for the opposition. Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 1:25.

NOTES: Bremer was filling in for the injured Brad Markey...Isan Diaz extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double in the sixth but left with an injury after his slide into second...Every Lancaster starter had at least one hit in the game...Proctor's steal was his eighth; Howard has six...Howard drew three more walks and now has 18 on the year.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.