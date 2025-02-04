Rockers' Ridings Signs with Dodgers

February 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Right-handed pitcher Stephen Ridings, who pitched for the High Point Rockers in 2024, has signed a minor league contract with the defending World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. He will start the year with the Dodgers' Class AAA Club in Oklahoma City.

Ridings, 29, went 1-0 with a 3.06 ERA for the Rockers last season. He made nine appearances including seven starts and struck out 41 in 32.1 innings pitched.

Ridings was the winning pitcher in a 3-1 win at Southern Maryland on July 26, going six innings and allowing just four hits and one run while striking out eight. The Rockers were 3-2 in games in which Ridings started.

Ridings previously pitched in MLB with the New York Yankees in 2021.

The Rockers have had 40 players sign contracts with Major League Baseball organizations or foreign teams over the last five seasons with seven of those players moving up to play in MLB.

