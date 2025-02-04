Garcia Selected for WBC Qualifiers
February 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
Yeudy Garcia, a member of the Flying Boxcars 2024 team has been selected to represent Spain at the upcoming World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in Taiwan.
With the Boxcars, Garcia started 13 games on the mound, posting three wins. The Qualifiers will be held from February 21st - 25th and can be watched live on Youtube and MLBTV.
Spain shares a pool with Chinese Taipei, Nicaragua and South Africa. If the side finishes within the top two positions in its pool, they will advance to the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from February 4, 2025
- Lexington Legends Host Meet and Greet with Field Manager Paul Fletcher - Lexington Legends
- Garcia Selected for WBC Qualifiers - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars
- Leo Rosales Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team - Long Island Ducks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Stories
- Garcia Selected for WBC Qualifiers
- Boxcars to Host Grinch Breakfast
- Boxcars Announce 2025 Coaching Staff
- Flying Boxcars Announce Game Times
- Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Announce 2025 Season Schedule