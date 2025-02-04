Garcia Selected for WBC Qualifiers

February 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Yeudy Garcia, a member of the Flying Boxcars 2024 team has been selected to represent Spain at the upcoming World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in Taiwan.

With the Boxcars, Garcia started 13 games on the mound, posting three wins. The Qualifiers will be held from February 21st - 25th and can be watched live on Youtube and MLBTV.

Spain shares a pool with Chinese Taipei, Nicaragua and South Africa. If the side finishes within the top two positions in its pool, they will advance to the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

