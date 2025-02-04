Lexington Legends Host Meet and Greet with Field Manager Paul Fletcher
February 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lexington Legends News Release
LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends invite fans to an exclusive Meet and Greet event with Field Manager Paul Fletcher at Old North Bar on Thursday, February 6, 2025. This special event offers Legends supporters the opportunity to meet the team's manager, hear insights about the upcoming season, and engage in baseball conversation with one of the most experienced figures in the game.
Paul Fletcher, a former Major League pitcher and seasoned coach, brings a wealth of experience to the Legends organization. As the team gears up for an exciting season, Fletcher will share his vision for the club, discuss key players to watch, and answer questions from fans in a casual, welcoming setting.
"We're thrilled to provide our fans with this unique opportunity to connect with Paul Fletcher," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "Paul brings great leadership and passion for the game, and this event allows fans to get an inside look at what's ahead for the Legends."
The Meet and Greet will take place at Old North Bar, a popular Lexington hotspot known for its inviting atmosphere and great selection of Kentucky favorites. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, enjoy the venue's offerings, and get ready for an engaging evening of baseball talk and community camaraderie.
Event Details:
When: Thursday, February 6, 2025, from 5:30 - 7 PM
Where: Old North Bar - 101 W. Loudon Ave Lexington, KY 40508
Admission: Free and open to the public
The Legends encourage all fans to come out, meet Paul Fletcher, and get excited for another thrilling season of baseball. Ticket information for the 2025 season will also be available at the event.
