Leo Rosales Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former relief pitcher Leo Rosales has been chosen as the 14th member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Rosales spent parts of three seasons as the Ducks closer from 2012-14. He made 54 regular season appearances, posting a 2-2 record with a 1.98 ERA and 28 saves, ranking sixth all-time in franchise history. He also recorded 59 strikeouts to 24 walks over 54.2 innings of work. The right-hander was selected to play in the 2013 Atlantic League All-Star Game in Waldorf, Md., going 2-2 with a 2.35 ERA and 18 saves in 39 games that season.

The three-year MLB veteran was instrumental in helping the Ducks secure back-to-back Atlantic League championships in 2012 and 2013. He made 11 playoff appearances during those two seasons, posting a 3.27 ERA, one win and seven saves. His four saves in the 2013 playoffs equal the most in a single Atlantic League postseason, while his seven playoff saves overall rank second in league history. The Los Angeles native accrued a 1.35 ERA in 14 games during the 2014 season before his contract was purchased by Leones de Yucatan in the Mexican League. Rosales currently still resides with his family in Los Angeles and is a pitching coach for the San Diego Padres Arizona Complex League affiliate.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

