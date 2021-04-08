Rockers' Palmeiro Has Contract Purchased by L.A. Angels

(High Point Rockers, Credit: Bert Hindman/ Memories Photography) Preston Palmeiro with the Bowie Baysox(High Point Rockers, Credit: Bert Hindman/ Memories Photography)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers first baseman Preston Palmeiro has had his contract purchased by the Los Angeles Angels organization and will report to the Angels' minor league spring training site in Tempe, Ariz.

Palmeiro signed a contract with the Rockers on March 31. He is the second Rocker this year to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization as the Minnesota Twins acquired catcher Kole McKinnon last week.

Palmeiro, 26, is a former All-ACC first baseman at N.C. State where he hit .337 with nine home runs and 55 RBI as a junior in 2016. He was taken in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles and climbed to AA Bowie by 2019. However, in May 2020 Major League teams released hundreds of players within their farm system due to the pandemic and Palmeiro was among those without a job. The Frisco, Texas native spent part of the 2020 season with the Sugar Land Skeeters. He is the son of former MLB All-Star Rafael Palmeiro.

