Ducks Sign Three-Year MLB Veteran and Team Israel Star Ty Kelly

April 8, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder with Major League experience Ty Kelly. He begins his first season with the Ducks and 12th in professional baseball.

"Ty has a terrific relationship with manager Wally Backman and has a desire to return to the big leagues," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are happy to provide him with the best showcase for his talents."

Kelly spent parts of three seasons in the Major Leagues (2016-18) with the New York Mets while also playing with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017. In 118 MLB games, he has totaled three home runs, 21 RBIs, 21 runs, 32 hits, eight doubles and 20 walks. The switch-hitter launched his first big league home run off then-Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon on June 8, 2016. Later that year, he recorded a pinch-hit single off then-San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner in the National League Wild Card game at Citi Field.

The Dallas native was a key member of Team Israel's impressive performance during the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He helped Israel win their group in the Pool A Round Robin, going 3-0, before finishing third in their group in the second round. Kelly also played with Team Israel during the 2019 European Baseball Championship in Germany and the Africa/Europe 2020 Olympic Qualification tournament, which Israel won to qualify for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The 32-year-old most recently played with the Salt Lake Bees (AAA, Angels) in 2019. He accumulated a .325 on-base percentage in 80 games along with 22 RBIs, 37 runs, 69 hits, 12 doubles and three triples. He was named an MiLB.com organization All-Star in three consecutive seasons (2012-14) and earned Mid-Season All-Star honors in the South Atlantic League (2011), Carolina League (2012) and Eastern League (2013). Baseball America named him a High Class-A All-Star in 2013 as well. Kelly was originally selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 13th round of the 2009 amateur draft.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.