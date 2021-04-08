Barnstormers Ink Infielder Rondon, Add Two from Camps

The Lancaster Barnstormers have signed veteran minor league shortstop Cleuluis Rondon as well as infielder Luis Hidalgo and catcher Robert Rosado, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Eighteen players are now under contract for the 2021 season.

Rondon, 26, signed as a teenager out of his native Venezuela and began his professional career in 2011. That career has spanned eight active seasons in the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves organizations.

Known as a defensive wizard, Rondon, got a taste of Class AAA with Charlotte in 2015. The current Florida resident spent the 2017 and 2018 campaigns with Class AA clubs in Birmingham, Jacksonville and Mississippi.

"Rondon is a player who will fit nicely in our infield," said Peeples. "He comes highly recommended, and I'm sure our pitchers will love him."

Hidalgo and Rosado were both discovered at recent Atlantic League tryout camps and will be given opportunities to make the club out of spring training.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Hidalgo moved to New York City and starred at Van Arsdale High School in Brooklyn. As a shortstop, he was named to the all-Brooklyn team in 2014, batting .532 with an .851 slugging percentage and 10 stolen bases. He later attended Cochise Junior College in Arizona and Lewis and Clark University, the alma mater of former Lancaster catcher Tyler Clark. This would be his first professional experience. Hidalgo was discovered at a tryout late last summer.

Rosado grew up in New Jersey and attended Kean University, where he majored in sports medicine and athletic training. He has since moved to South Florida and is the owner of Rob's catching school in North Miami and a co-owner of Empower Lift. Outside of that, he assists professional pitchers with their body work and catches their bullpens. He serves as the catching instructor for a nearby high school.

Peeples commented "(These tryout camps) are an opportunity for guys to come and show us what they can bring to the table to help us win ballgames." The camps are hosted by the Atlantic League and Prospect Dugout.

