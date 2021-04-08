Blue Crabs Sign a Quartet of Outfielders Including MLB Veteran

April 8, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of four outfielders on Thursday afternoon, Braxton Lee, Dario Pizzano, Jordan Scott, and Will Decker.

Braxton Lee joins the Blue Crabs as the team's first MLB veteran position player on the 2021 roster. The Mississippi native made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2018 after proving to be not only a reliable bat, but also a Sportcenter Top 10 defender.

At Ole Miss, Lee led the Rebels to their first College World Series appearance in 47 years. In 2014, the left-handed hitter was selected in the 12th round of the MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. Lee had a breakout season in Double-A in 2017, which led to a mid-season trade to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Adeiny Hechavarria. He ended the 2017 season as the Double-A Southern League leader in batting average and hits.

Dario Pizzano was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB Draft. After two years at Columbia University, Pizzano played eight seasons and over 700 games in affiliated baseball, reaching as high as Triple-A. Pizzano led the Appalachian League in batting average (.356) in 2012 and was named a Post Season All-Star and MiLB.com Organization All-Star.

After beginning the 2019 season with the New York Mets Double-A affiliate, Pizzano made the move to independent baseball, joining the former Blue Crabs foe, the Somerset Patriots. In 2020, the two-time All-Ivy League outfielder played for the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association.

Jordan Scott and Will Decker join the Blue Crabs from the independent ranks. Decker has played just one season of professional baseball, last playing for the Martinez Clippers of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball in 2018.

Scott was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 2016 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy. The switch-hitter spent three seasons with the Yankees before joining the Canadian-American Association for the 2019 season. The Georgia native possesses great power and speed, and at 23 years old is one of the youngest players in the Atlantic League.

"Our outfield is loaded with talent, and we are excited to see the five outfielders we've signed battle it out for a starting role in Spring Training," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs - The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The Blue Crabs, set to kick off their 13th season of baseball, call Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland home. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.