Rockers Offering Opening Day Ticket Special

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers are offering a special ticket deal for Opening Day on Friday, April 28 at Truist Point. The special allows fans to purchase four tickets for the home game with the Long Island Ducks for just $28.

"We want our fans to enjoy the special experience of being at Truist Point on Opening Night," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "This special will allow families to enjoy a great evening of baseball at a price that is affordable to everyone."

Fans can take advantage of this ticket offer by purchasing online at HighPointRockers.com and using the code PLAYBALL or visit the Rockers Box Office before April 28.

