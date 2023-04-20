Ducks Announce Multiple Ballpark Improvements

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Long Island Ducks team officials today announced multiple upgrades to the ballpark that will take place prior to the 2023 Atlantic League season. The team also announced that season ticket, mini plan and individual ticket prices have not be increased for the 2023 season, despite consistent inflation and increases globally for cost of goods and services.

"Ducks fans are the most loyal in all of baseball" said Ducks Founder/CEO/Owner Frank Boulton. "These projects, along with our commitment to keeping ticket prices in check, allow us to continue to deliver on our promise of delivering the most fun, fan friendly and affordable entertainment experience on Long Island for many years to come."

Fairfield Properties Ballpark will be fitted with a new HD videoboard in left-center field, which will take the place of the current 16-foot tall by 34-foot wide videoboard that has been operating since the 2010 season. The new board will be over 50% larger than the previous board, measuring approximately 30 feet high by 36 feet wide. It will also feature a 370% increase in true resolution over the current board via a 16mm TruePixel Visua LED Display (four times the resolution). The videoboard will boast a total of 356,400 pixels or 1,069,200 total LEDs.

Multiple new cameras are also being installed around the ballpark to integrate with the new videoboard and provide an improved viewing experience for Ducks live home game broadcasts. Additionally, the board is equipped with next generation design IP65 for enhanced protection. The current ribbon board, linescore and videoboard will be removed to create the space necessary for the new, improved videoboard.

In addition to the upgraded videoboard experience, the sound system of the ballpark will be replaced and upgraded to improve amplification, public address, and capabilities of the promotional team to enhance the overall fan experience. In all, over 75 new JBL speakers will be installed, along with new mixing, microphone, and digital signal processing throughout the ballpark. These will integrate with the new videoboard, as well as the ballpark's LED lighting systems.

"Fairfield Properties Ballpark is one of Suffolk County's premier destinations," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. "These improvements are vital and give our Ducks the facility they and their fans deserve."

The Ducks open their 23rd season on Long Island on Tuesday, May 2, against the Staten Island FerryHawks. The team led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2022 and has sold out an Atlantic League record 699 games all-time.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Ducks to provide a substantial jolt to the fan experience," says Bob Masewicz, CEO of Visua. "With investment into the three areas of high-quality LED, digital sound, and a multi-angle broadcast, we believe fans will be blown away by what they walk into on Opening Day."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

