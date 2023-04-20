Atlantic League, FloSports Partner for Live Streaming Platform

April 20, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) -The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced a partnership with FloSports, a leader in sports streaming and original content, to live-stream all league Championship Season games. Under the banner of FloBaseball, the subscription service will live-stream every ALPB regular season and playoff game worldwide in 2023. This is the first league-wide broadcast agreement in the 25-year history of the ALPB.

"This is a landmark opportunity for the Atlantic League to continue to grow our brand," said ALPB President Rick White. "Our FloBaseball partnership will expand the reach of each club, serve existing and new markets, plus grow viewership and fan engagement. For the first time ever, fans can watch their favorite club's home and road games, plus any other ALPB games they want to see."

Beginning with Opening Day on Friday, April 28, all Atlantic League broadcasts will deliver high quality digital productions of home and road ALPB contests, along with FloBaseball new and original content. The partnership will maximize the exposure of every ALPB team and make all 630 league regular and post-season championship games available in home and away markets and anywhere there is an internet connection. The exclusive arrangement replaces past streaming efforts on a club-by-club basis.

"The Atlantic League offers a unique brand of baseball that's exciting, engaging, and increasingly vital to the overall baseball community," said Chris Keldorf, Sr. Director of Rights Acquisition. "With a powerful legacy of 25 years already established, we look forward to investing in the athlete and team stories that have made the Atlantic League so successful."

FloSports provides exposure to underserved sports throughout the U.S. and everywhere there is an internet connection. Subscribers gain access to all Atlantic League games, plus each of the network's vertical sport categories, including other MLB Professional Partner Leagues, Big East Conference, Colonial Athletic Association, and Southern Athletic Conference, among others.

For a limited time, all Atlantic League teams will offer season ticket holders a 25% discount on monthly or annual FloSports subscriptions. Each club will contact their season ticket holders with details.

