Rockers End Losing Skid against Southern Maryland

June 21, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in front of a crowd of 1,911 at Truist Point on Friday night. Rockers' starter Cam Bedrosian (W, 3-0) held the Blue Crabs to a six scoreless innings while striking out a career-best 11.

The Rockers grabbed an early lead in the first inning after Ben Aklinski blasted a three-run homer to score Evan Edwards and Ryan Grotjohn. Grotjohn had reached on a leadoff single and Edwards followed with a double to set the table for Aklinski's 11th homer of the year.

The Blue Crabs failed to earn a run after loading the bases with nobody out in the second inning. Juan Kelly singled followed by a walk to Josh Broughton and Bedrosian hit Miles Williams with a pitch. Bredrosian then struck out Aaron Hill, Matt Hibbert and Isaias Quiroz to escape the jam.

In the second frame, Grojohn was walked to first and Evan Edwards smacked his sixth home run of the year, giving High Point a 5-0 advantage.

Southern Maryland loaded the bases with two outs in the third inning but could not score after Bedrosian struck out Miles Williams.

Bedrosian after six innings, having allowed just three hits and a pair of walks while fanning 11. David McKay pitched around a single and a walk in the seventh to keep the Blue Crabs scoreless.

Trailing 5-0 in the ninth, Southern Maryland loaded the bases against High Point reliever Jacob Edwards on a pair of walks and an infield error. Jameson McGrane came on and stuck out Brandon Pugh before allowing a bases-clearing double to Michael Wielansky. McGrane fanned Anthony Brocato for the final out to earn his 10th save of the year.

Ian Kahaloa (L, 4-5) took the loss, allowing six hits and five runs over five innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Gastonia (36-15) defeated Lexington 8-2 on Friday night to maintain a four-game lead over the Rockers (32-19) in the Atlantic League's South Division pennant race. There are 12 games remaining before the first half closes on July 5.

The second game of this three game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs is slated for a 6:35 p.m start on Saturday, June 22nd.

