Ducks Pitch Their Way to Victory in Series Opener

June 21, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 5-3 on Friday evening in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Hagerstown took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a run-scoring single by Ozzie Abreu off Long Island starter Stephen Woods Jr. The Ducks jumped ahead 5-1 a half inning later on RBI singles by Ivan Castillo and Scott Kelly, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Manuel Geraldo, and a two-run base hit from Tyler Dearden versus Flying Boxcars starter Marvin Gorgas.

The visitors got to within 5-2 in the fourth by way of a Dariel Gomez leadoff home run to right field. Hagerstown trimmed the deficit to 5-3 in the sixth on an Andrew Moritz RBI groundout. The Long Island bullpen quartet of Nick Fanti, Sam Delaplane, Miguel Guerrero and Matt Seelinger would prevent a Hagerstown comeback from taking place, with Seelinger shutting the door in the ninth frame as the right-hander struck out the final two batters he faced for his team-leading tenth save of the season and second in as many nights as the Ducks totaled 16 strikeouts as a staff, matching a season-high which last took place on Opening Night April 25th in a 6-2 triumph over the Lancaster Stormers also here on the Duck Pond.

Woods Jr. (3-3) picked up the win, allowing two runs on six hits across five innings pitched, walking two and striking out nine. Gorgas (1-5) was tagged with the loss, surrendering five runs on seven hits in six innings pitched, walking three and striking out four.

Castillo led the way at the plate for Long Island with a pair of hits, an RBI and a run scored as the infielder has now collected 11 multi-hit games on the season.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their three-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Sands New York. It's also a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday! During the game, one lucky fan will win two round trip tickets on Breeze Airways to any of their six non-stop destinations from MacArthur Airport. Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (1-2, 6.60) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars right-hander Yoelvin Silvers (0-0, 0.00).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.