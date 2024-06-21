Revs Slam Stormers, Close In On Title

June 21, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







York belted a trio of three-run homers, and the Revs had three innings of five or more runs on Friday evening to drub the Lancaster Stormers, 18-7, in the opener of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

With the win, the Revs expanded their lead in the North Division to seven games and dropped the magic number to six. They could clinch as early as Tuesday.

Gaige Howard staked the Stormers to the initial lead with a leadoff home run in the second inning. Lancaster tacked on another unearned run in the inning and carried the 2-0 lead into the bottom of the third.

Carsie Walker (2-4) picked up the first out in the third before allowing consecutive singles to Matt McDermott, Rudy Martin, Jr. and Donovan Casey to produce the first run. The second scored on a wild pitch before Jacob Rhinesmith unloaded a three-run homer to right.

York would strike for five again the in fourth inning. Walker issued bases on balls to the first two batters, then McDermott bunted for a base hit. Consecutive fielder's choices produced a run each. David Washington extended the inning with a single to center before Colton Welker crushed a home run to left center as the lead blew open to 10-2.

Lancaster narrowed the gap with three runs in the top of the fifth inning on singles by Justin Farmer, Kyle Kasser and Shawon Dunston, Jr. and a sacrifice fly by Trace Loehr. Over the next full inning, the teams exchanged single runs before York struck for seven two-out runs in the bottom of the sixth, the final three on an opposite field homer by Martin.

Jack Labosky (3-2) will make the start for Lancaster on Saturday evening against York's Michael Horrell (2-2). Fans may tune into FloBaseball, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Chris Proctor's streak of consecutive steal attempts ended at 20 when he was thrown out stealing third in the fifth...Joseph Carpenter singled in the ninth and now has hits in 24 of the last 26 games...Ted Stuka and Stephen Nogosek combined to retire the last seven York batters.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.