Rockers Double up Southern Maryland in Sunday Win

July 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

WALDORF, MD - The High Point Rockers emerged with a triumphant 10-4 win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Sunday, winning the series and improving to 19-2 in day time matchups on the season.

Martin Figueroa started the scoring in the top of the third with an RBI base hit that made it 1-0. Later in the inning, Ben Aklinski sent a liner over the wall in left for his 19th home run of the season, and the second day in a row to stretch it to 2-0. A sac fly by Evan Edwards closed the frame with the Rockers leading 3-0.

In the bottom of the third, the Blue Crabs got one back quickly when Josh Broughton cracked a solo homer to slice the lead to 3-1. In the fourth, Southern Maryland rallied again with two runners on, Ian Yetsko belted a homer that knotted the score 4-4 after four innings.

High Point was not to be denied however, scoring to take the lead back in the top of the fifth thanks to a Connor Owings RBI double that made the score 5-4. In the sixth, the Rockers scored again when Gilberto Jimenez singled home Colin Moran and pushed the Rockers ahead 6-4.

High Point added two more runs in the seventh on a wild pitch and a Colin Moran single, before tacking on another pair of runs in the eighth, when Jimenez tripled home a tally, and then Figueroa immediately drove him in with an RBI knock to make the score 10-4.

Southern Maryland did not go quietly in the ninth, picking up a run after a wild pitch set up Broughton to drive in his second run of the game on an RBI single, but the Rockers who had plenty of breathing room, held on for the 10-5 victory.

The win ensures High Point maintains a two-game lead in the South headed into next week's series with Gastonia at Truist Point. The first pitch of that series is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:35.

