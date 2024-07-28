Revs Complete Another Late Inning Comeback Win

July 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Hagerstown, MD: The York Revolution rallied for two runs in the eighth, completing another series win with a 4-3 victory over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Saturday night at Meritus Park.

York grabbed an early lead in the fourth, loading the bases with one out on a trio of walks from Boxcars starter Parker Markel. Michael Berglund launched a sac fly to center plating Donovan Casey for the game's first run.

Revs starter Michael Horrell retired nine of his first ten batters faced, but a Eury Perez bunt single and a Welington Dotel infield single set the stage for trouble in the fourth. After both runners advanced on a groundout, Nellie Rodriguez tied the game on a fielder's choice grounder, squaring it up at 1-1.

Casey blasted an opposite field solo homer to right, his 14th of the year, with two outs in the fifth to put the Revs back on top. It was his league-leading 90th RBI of the year as he became just the eighth player in Revs history to total 90 RBI in a season.

Horrell maintained the 2-1 lead into the sixth, but four singles produced a pair of runs chasing the Revs starter who ultimately accepted a no-decision. Perez and Dotel set the table with singles despite Horrell working ahead in the count on both batters. Dariel Gomez tied it with a ground out to first and Rodriguez pushed the Cars ahead on a single up the middle to make it 3-2.

Revs lefty Denny Bentley took over and got the final two outs of the sixth including a great defensive play himself, tracking down a slow roller and completing a nifty flip to first base to end the inning, stranding two runners.

Hagerstown lefty Jose Lopez worked past Rudy Martin Jr's leadoff single in the seventh, stranding him at third base to complete his 11th consecutive inning without allowing an earned run.

The Boxcars tried to get another inning out of Lopez in the eighth, but the plan backfired with three consecutive walks to load the bases. Righty Aneudy Cortorreal entered to record a strikeout, but Alexis Pantoja reached on a swinging bunt that was bobbled by the pitcher for an error, allowing Jacob Rhinesmith to score the tying run. Martin Jr followed by lacing a liner to right for a sac fly, plating Zander Wiel to put the Revs on top, 4-3.

Frankie Bartow (3-2) fired a scoreless seventh to earn his second win in as many appearances.

Will Stewart took care of setup duties with a scoreless eighth, unbothered by a pair of two-out infield hits as Pantoja made an alert play to grab a loose ball in the middle of the diamond and throw out Ozzie Abreu trying to take an extra base at third to end the inning.

Matt Turner yielded a two-out walk and a seeing eye single, but retired Dotel on a grounder to first to complete his 10th save, one shy of the league lead and tied for the most by any pitcher currently active in the league.

The Revs move to 56-26, a franchise record 30 games over .500, having won 13 of their last 16 games. They remain within one game of the league's best record and improve to a league-best 29-12 on the road having won nine of their last ten away from home. They also improve to a league-best 16-7 in one-run games.

York is now 21-4-2 in series this season having won six straight and 14 of their last 15 series. They have won 13 of 15 road series overall and go for their seventh sweep of the season on Sunday as Ethan Lindow (8-4) squares off with Mike Kickham (4-8) in the finale at 5 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 4:40 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2024

Revs Complete Another Late Inning Comeback Win - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.