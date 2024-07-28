Lindow, Revs Shut Out Boxcars to Complete Sweep

July 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Hagerstown, MD: Ethan Lindow tossed six sterling innings as the York Revolution completed a weekend sweep of the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars with a 3-0 win at Meritus Park on Sunday evening.

Lindow (9-4) pulled into a tie for the league lead in wins, allowing just two hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out four, throwing 60 of his 86 pitches for strikes while winning his seventh consecutive decision, tied for the third-longest streak in Revs history and two shy of a club record. He lowers his ERA to 2.57 over his last eight starts since June 18.

York got on the board in the top of the third. A bunt hit by Kevin Higgins put runners at the corners with no outs, and Boxcars starter Mike Kickham got a potential rally-killer when he grabbed a line drive comebacker off the bat of Rudy Martin Jr and threw to first for a double play. Matt McDermott salvaged the opportunity for the Revs with a two-out RBI single to right center for a 1-0 lead.

McDermott found himself front and center in the fifth as the Revs pulled off one of their most exciting baserunning plays of the season to go up 3-0.

Higgins led off the fifth with a single to center to get things started. After a fielder's choice for the first out, McDermott dropped down a sac bunt that ended up with runners at second and third after a throwing error by Kickham (4-9). Donovan Casey drove a ball to deep center and was robbed as Demetrius Moorer made a great diving grab, but as Martin Jr scored from third on the sac fly, McDermott tagged from second and jetted around third, beating the relay home to make it a two-run sac fly, the second time this season he has pulled off such baserunning heroics to give Casey a two-run sac fly. Casey increased his league-leading RBI total to 92 on the season, now tied for sixth in a season in franchise history.

York's bullpen was excellent in relief of Lindow, retiring the final nine batters and combining with Lindow to set down 13 of the final 14 and 23 of the final 26 Boxcar batters.

Nelvin Correa allowed just a leadoff infield single in the seventh, setting down his final three batters to complete a second scoreless outing since returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for roughly two weeks.

Aaron Holiday dominated a 1-2-3 eighth for his 12th scoreless outing in 13 appearances with York.

Brett Schulze handled a perfect ninth for his fourth save, completing the combined three-hitter.

The Revs return home to host the Long Island Ducks in the first of a three-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. as LHP Aaron Fletcher goes up against RHP Daniel Corcino in the opener. It is a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Sluggers Tuesday and 80s Night. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: The shutout victory is the first for the Revs since 8/30/23 vs Long Island. Hagerstown has been shut out nine times, more than twice as much as the team with the next highest total (Lexington, 4). York improves to 57-26, tying Gastonia for the league's best overall record and increasing their franchise record to 31 games over .500. York has won 14 of its last 17. The Revs improve to 30-12 on the road having won 10 of their last 11 road games. York completes a 5-1 week on the road and finishes its seventh sweep of the year, second against Hagerstown, and third on the road this season while having not been swept in any series. York improves to 40-16 against North Division teams including 10-3 against Hagerstown having won eight of the last nine head-to-head. Casey stole his 31st and 32nd bases of the season in the eighth; combined with Martin Jr and McDermott, that trio has stolen 128 bases on the season setting a new franchise record for most by a trio. The Revs stole three bags as a team, now with 234 on the season, one shy of matching the 2000 Newark Bears for fourth most by one team in a season in league history.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.