Ducks Hold Stormers Scoreless to Take Rubber Game

July 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 8-0 on Sunday evening in the rubber game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The matchup was a scoreless deadlock until the sixth inning when the Ducks plated a pair of runs on an RBI single by Frank Schwindel and a sacrifice fly from Aaron Antonini against Stormers starting pitcher Noah Bremer. The Flock added two more insurance runs in the seventh for a 4-0 cushion thanks to a two-run home run down the left field line off the bat of JC Encarnacion. The home team doubled their advantage to 8-0 in the eighth on run-scoring two-base hits from Manuel Geraldo and Nick Heath and a two-run double produced by Ivan Castillo.

Long Island starter Jimmy Robbins registered a no-decision after not allowing a run across four and two-thirds innings pitched on just two hits, walking and striking out six. Syosset native Sal Romano (1-0) was victorious in his debut out of the bullpen for the Flock as the right-hander retired all nine baters he faced, striking out three. Bremer (8-5) was tagged with the loss, surrendering two runs on five hits over five and two-thirds innings of work, walking two while striking out eight.

Castillo led the way at the plate for the Ducks with three hits, two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday night to open a three-game series against the York Revolution. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Daniel Corcino (4-6, 4.87) toes the rubber for the Flock against Revolution left-hander Aaron Fletcher (5-4, 4.91).

Long Island returns home on Friday, August 2, to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Can Koozies, courtesy of Premier Asset Solutions. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and as fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check (dine-in) and 50% off your first online or mobile order app from Tap Room. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

