Rockers Announce Assistant Coaches

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are pleased to announce the coaches that will join field manager Chris Krepline in the dugout this summer. Pitching coach Pete Horner (McPherson College), hitting and third base coach Cody Hartman (Highlands College), and assistant and first base coach Colin Dower (Coppin State) are set to guide the Rockers on the field this summer.

Pete Horner is currently the pitching coach at McPherson College in Kansas where he utilizes modern technologies like Rapsodo, ProPlayAI, and high-speed video to create development programs for each individual pitcher he oversees. He plans to bring the same technologies to Green Bay where he will team up with field manager, Chris Krepline, on oversight of the pitching staff. Krepline, who is the head coach at Lawrence University in Appleton, also has extensive background as both a pitcher and pitching coach in the collegiate ranks and in the Northwoods League.

Prior to his current position at McPherson College, Horner was the assistant pitching coach at Des Moines Area Community College. He also is no stranger to summer ball, having served as the pitching coach for the Macon Bacon in the Coastal Plains League, Wilmington Sharks in the Coastal Plains League, and Wellsville Nitros in the New York Collegiate League. Horner earned his degree Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Specialization in Data Science from Bowling Green State University. He is a native of Galva, Ohio.

"Pete's detail to analytics and player development is astounding," commented Rockers field manager Chris Krepline. "He is a great addition to the staff and will really help our pitchers play to their strengths."

Cody Hartman, the hitting coach at Williston State College in North Dakota, will serve as third base coach and hitting coach for the Rockers. He spent last summer in the same role alongside Krepline as a coach for the Minnesota Mud Puppies of the Northwoods League. Prior to his time at Williston State College, Hartman spent three years coaching for Vista Ridge High School baseball in Colorado Springs. He is a graduate of Williston State College and is a native of Silverthorne, Colorado.

"Cody brings experience with a hitting background and having a love for pushing hitters to adapt," commented Krepline. "He will bring some new school ideas to our early work that will keep our guys crushing all summer long."

Colin Dower will round out Krepline's staff as assistant and first base coach. He currently serves as an assistant coach at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland where he also earned his bachelor's degree in sports marketing and was a four-year starter in the infield for Coach Sherman Reed. He went on to earn his master's degree from Ohio University in Coaching Education. Prior to his current position at Coppin State University, he served as an assistant coach at Bucks County Community College and spent the summer of 2021 with the Cortland Crush in the New York Collegiate League. Dower originally hails from Feasterville, Pennsylvania.

"Colin brings with him great enthusiasm and love for the game that will be sure to feed into our culture," said Krepline. "He comes to us with a position player background and will be our first base coach."

