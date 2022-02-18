Wausau Woodchucks Bring Back BYU Infielder for 2022 Season

February 18, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release









Wausau Woodchucks infielder Ryan Sepede

(Wausau Woodchucks) Wausau Woodchucks infielder Ryan Sepede(Wausau Woodchucks)

Wausau, WI -Ryan Sepede who had an exciting season for the Woodchucks in 2021, an infielder from Brigham Young University is returning to the Wausau Woodchucks 2022 Roster.

IF - Ryan Sepede | 5'11" | R/R | Sr. | Brigham Young University

After an exciting 2021 Northwoods League Season with the Woodchucks we are excited to have Ryan Sepede, a 5'11' senior originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, returning to the team! In 2021 Ryan had a very successful season with the Woodchucks, where he had a batting average of .231, hit 5 home runs, and had 22 RBI's.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.