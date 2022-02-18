Pair of Iowa Hawkeyes Coming to La Crosse

February 18, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers added a pair of players to their ever-growing 2022 roster from the University of Iowa this morning when they announced the signings of switch-hitting infielder Sam Hojnar and right-handed pitcher Casey Day.

Hojnar is embarking on his first season with the Hawkeyes after a very successful stint at Heartland Community College where he hit .360 with 14 doubles, four triples and nine home runs in 2021. The Naperville, Ill. native was also a perfect 16-for-16 in stolen base attempts and posted an OPS of 1.104. Hojnar, a switch-hitting infielder, spent his freshman season at Southern Illinois following a prolific high school career at Naperville Central High School where he was a two-time all-conference selection.

Joining Hojnar will be fellow Hawkeye Casey Day. Day is also beginning his first season at Iowa following a medical red-shirt season at Wichita State and two seasons at Kirkwood Community College (Iowa) in 2020. The 6-3, 220-pound flame-thrower flourished in the Prospect Summer Collegiate League last summer when he posted a team-high five saves and 16 appearances for the Clinton (Iowa) Lumber Kings. Day, an Ely, Iowa native, registered a 3.68 ERA and struck out 14 batters over 14.1 innings pitched last summer. The big right-hander tallied big strikeout numbers during his time at Kirkwood as well, fanning 38 batters over 27.1 innings pitched for the Eagles.

Hojnar, Day and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2022 campaign on May 30 when they travel to Eau Claire. The 2022 home opener is set for Tuesday, May 31 when the Loggers welcome the Express for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 20th anniversary season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.