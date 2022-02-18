2021 Washington Nationals MLB Draft Pick Signs with Duluth

Duluth, Minn. - The Huskies have added another incredible individual to their 2022 roster; Elie Kligman will continue to fine-tune his baseball development in the Northwoods League with Duluth. Kligman, a 2021 graduate of Cimarron Memorial High in Las Vegas, NV, has experience as an infielder, catcher, switch-hitter, and right-handed pitcher. Although he was drafted as a catcher by the Washington Nationals in the 20th round of the 2021 MLB draft, Elie chose to further his academics and playing career in the Division-1 college ranks at Wake Forest.

According to his bio on the Wake Forest website, Kligman earned First team All-Conference honors all four years of high school to pair with three seasons of All-Region recognition. Listed as a catcher and utility player on the Demon Deacons roster, Elie looks to focus on the position he was drafted to play. In an interview with the Las Vegas Sun Newspaper, he noted how catching lends to his skills and baseball IQ, while also allowing regular rest days due to the physical demands of the position. Kligman holds his Orthodox Jewish faith as his top priority, and he does not play on the Sabbath, meaning Friday nights or Saturday afternoons are when those rest days will take place.

When asked what lessons were learned in 2021 that can be put into practice in 2022, the Las Vegas native put an emphasis on the importance of having balance in life. "Knowing I must get my work in on the field, being religious, and having school and a social life, I have learned how to balance some things while not sacrificing faith or baseball and still doing well in the classroom," he said. With balance in mind, Kligman was introduced to Huskies owner Michael Rosenzweig while looking for a place to play summer ball, and determined it would be a great fit as he continues his baseball growth with the Northwoods League. "We look forward to the opportunity of having Elie on our baseball team in 2022, just as we are excited to have all of our fine young players representing Duluth," said Rosenzweig, who is also Jewish. "The Huskies have always respectfully accommodated the needs of players, and this year is no different."

Kligman is excited to meet his summer team and learn and grow as a person and player with the Huskies. Let's give him a warm welcome to Duluth!

