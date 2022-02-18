Rockers Announce 2sday (2.22.22) Ticket Offer for Opening Day

February 18, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis.- This is 2 good 2 be true! After unveiling the full pre-game concert series for the 2022 season yesterday, the Rockers are now providing fans a chance to secure their tickets for the first show of the season as The Cougars take the stage on Opening Day 2022! Starting Friday, February 18th and running through next Tuesday (2.22.22), fans can purchase 2 outfield box seats for just $10 and also receive 2 22oz Rockers souvenir mugs and a complimentary 22oz pour of either Bud Light or Pepsi product of choice! Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park will take place on Tuesday, May 31st with gates opening at 5:35pm when the live music begins.

"We know how excited everyone is for baseball to start and we are guaranteed to play our Opening Day this summer," said Rockers Vice President & GM John Fanta. "This promotion will help add to the new experience for our fans and allow them to usher in a new era with Rockers baseball at Capital Credit Union Park in style!"

Prior to the 2sday promotion, the only way for fans to secure Opening Day tickets was through season tickets, group outings, or the popular Fleet Farm Flex Pack. After 2.22.22, fans can still get single game tickets through packages and group outings or when they go on sale to the public Friday, April 29th. For the 2sday promotion, all tickets purchased will be eligible for pick-up at Capital Credit Union starting on 4.29.22 or will be mailed by that date, depending on what is selected at checkout.

If fans are unable to attend Opening Day, there are 35 other opportunities to enjoy Rockers baseball at Capital Credit Union Park. A complete list of the bands playing for each of the 36 regular season Rockers games can be found by visiting greenbayrockers.com.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.