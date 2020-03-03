Rockers Add New Battery of Levy, Owenby

High Point, N.C. - The High Point Rockers announced the signings of catcher Stuart Levy and pitcher Drake Owenby today. Levy is a former minor leaguer in the Baltimore Orioles system, while Owenby played in the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

Levy, 27, was selected in the 27th round of the 2015 draft out of Arkansas State. In five professional seasons, the backstop has swatted 12 home runs and batted .207. Where he shines the most is defensively, where he boasts an impressive caught stealing rate of 33%.

Levy advanced through the Orioles' ranks, reaching AAA Norfolk in 2018. He joins recently signed Logan Moore as the two catchers currently on the High Point roster.

Owenby was drafted by Milwaukee in the 12th round of the 2015 draft out of Tennessee. The former Volunteer has shown his versatility both in college and in the minor leagues, appearing both as a reliever and starter. His best season in the minors was 2016 where he posted a 3-1 record with a 2.67 ERA as a member of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (A). After missing 2018 with an injury, Owenby returned to make 3 appearances late in 2019. He brings an impressive 152 K's in 147.2 professional innings to the Rockers.

The Rockers begin the 2020 campaign at home against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Thursday, April 30th.

