Skeeters to Host Open Tryouts on April 19

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters will hold an open player tryout beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, at Constellation Field. The announcement was made by Skeeters Manager Pete Incaviglia and General Manager Tyler Stamm.

The Skeeters encourage current and former players alike to register for the tryout, which will be run by Incaviglia. All registrations must be completed and returned to the Skeeters by Friday, April 17, as the tryout will be capped at 100 participants.

Players interested in registering for the tryout can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tryouts and complete the registration form. Registration is $100 per player.

"The Houston area is a hotbed for baseball talent and we're excited to open it up and see if we can find a player to impact our club for the 2020 season," Incaviglia said.

The caliber of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball is regarded as one of the highest in all of minor league baseball. That is evidenced by the three-year partnership with Major League Baseball, beginning last season, to experiment rules and equipment in exchange for TrackMan technology in all seven Atlantic League ballparks. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations and the Skeeters alone had 16 contracts purchased by outside professional baseball organizations in 2019.

The Skeeters, two-time winners of the Atlantic League Championship, begin their ninth season of play in the Atlantic League at Constellation Field on April 30. Season tickets and mini-plans for the 2020 season are currently available and can be purchased by visiting SugarLandSkeeters.com, the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487.

