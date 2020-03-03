Myers Makes his Way Back to Long Island

Long Island Ducks outfielder D'Arby Myers

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder D'Arby Myers. The 2019 Atlantic League champion returns for his second season with the Ducks, fourth in the Atlantic League and 15th in professional baseball.

"I have been working hard this offseason and am excited to have the opportunity to get back on the field with the Ducks," said Myers. "I had a blast getting to celebrate four different titles last year and hope for more of the same in 2020."

Myers joined the Ducks in June of 2019. He totaled 74 hits in 74 games with Long Island, accruing a .277 batting average with two home runs, 21 RBIs, 43 runs, 10 doubles and one triple. He was also a major threat on the basepaths, stealing 33 bases while being caught just five times as a member of the Flock. The Los Angeles native continued his strong play into the postseason, hitting .353 (6-for-17) with two RBIs, three runs, two walks and a stolen base.

The 31-year-old has also spent time in the Atlantic League with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (2016), Bridgeport Bluefish (2017) and Somerset Patriots (2019). He won the ALPB batting title in 2017 with a .337 batting average, earning an All-Star Game selection as well. In 296 Atlantic League games, Myers has batted .293 with 13 homers, 111 RBIs, 156 runs, 320 hits, 47 doubles, 10 triples and 98 stolen bases. The righty hitter has also played in the Philadelphia Phillies (2006-12), Oakland Athletics (2013-14), Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles (2018) organizations. He was named a Gulf Coast League Post-Season All-Star in 2006 and a Texas League Mid-Season All-Star in 2013. Myers was originally selected by the Phillies in the fourth round of the 2006 amateur draft.

