Rochester Knighthawks vs. Buffalo Bandits - Game Highlights Final

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Led by an 11-point night from Dhane Smith (3G, 8A) the Bandits take down the Knighthawks 15-7

