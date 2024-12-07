Sports stats



Rochester Knighthawks

Rochester Knighthawks vs. Buffalo Bandits - Game Highlights Final

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks


Led by an 11-point night from Dhane Smith (3G, 8A) the Bandits take down the Knighthawks 15-7

