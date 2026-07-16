Knighthawks Name Phil Sanderson Defensive Coordinator

Published on July 16, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced that the team has hired Phil Sanderson as the defensive coordinator for the 2026-27 season.

Sanderson, 49, rejoins Knighthawks head coach Troy Cordingley in Rochester. Sanderson began his National Lacrosse League coaching career on Cordingley's staff as an assistant coach with the Vancouver Warriors for the 2022-23 season. The following season, Sanderson joined Cordingley at the Calgary Roughnecks as an assistant coach, where he was named Defensive Coordinator.

"When looking for the right leader to guide our defense going forward, Phil was our clear and immediate choice," said Cordingley. "He brings an incredible championship pedigree, a brilliant lacrosse IQ, and a wealth of NLL experience that will be invaluable to our group."

"As a player, Phil was defined by his grit, elite competitiveness, and relentless work ethic," added Cordingley. "Those are exactly the traits we want our defensive unit to embody. He understands what it takes to win in this league, and his ability to communicate, mentor, and hold players accountable will elevate our entire roster. We are excited to welcome Phil to the Knighthawks family and look forward to building a tough, resilient, and high-tempo defense under his leadership."

Sanderson was thrilled to be back behind the bench next to one of his mentors. It's also a chance to join an organization that has made the postseason in three of the past four seasons.

"I am very thankful for the Knighthawks giving me this opportunity," he said. "I can't wait to go to battle with the new squad."

Sanderson has had a penchant for winning titles, earning nine in his playing career. The Orangeville, Ontario, native captured three NLL Cups, two Minto Cups, three Mann Cups, and one Major League Lacrosse crown. Sanderson is also a member of the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame (2025) and the Ontario Lacrosse Hall of Fame (2020).

He played 14 seasons in the NLL, spending six of those seasons with the Toronto Rock (2000-12). He broke into the league in 1999 with the original Knighthawks, where he was on the practice squad. He was signed by the Albany Attack for the 2000 season and spent four seasons (2000-03) with the team. Sanderson also played one season with the San Jose Stealth and parts of three seasons with the Buffalo Bandits. He won cups with the Bandits (2008) and the Rock (2005 and 2011). Sanderson earned recognition as an Eastern Division All-Star selection in 2006 while playing for Toronto.

During his Junior "A" playing days, he was a member of his hometown Orangeville Northmen, where he played five seasons and served as team captain in 1997 and 1998. He won the John McCauley Trophy as the Top Defensive Player in 1997 and was selected to the OLA Junior "A" All-Star team three times (1995, 1997, 1998). At the Senior "A" level, Sanderson played 11 seasons and raised the Mann Cup in 2002, 2008, and 2009 with the Brampton Excelsiors.

He also represented Canada internationally on two occasions, earning a silver medal in 1996 and a bronze in 2010. Transitioning to professional field lacrosse, Sanderson joined the Toronto Nationals for two seasons in Major League Lacrosse (MLL) and was a member of the 2009 championship team.

During his coaching career, Sanderson has served as an assistant coach with the Orangeville Northmen's Junior "A" program since 2018, helping guide the club to three Ontario championships and the 2019 Minto Cup title. He also spent time as an assistant coach with the Northmen's Junior "B" team, which captured back-to-back Founders Cup championships in 2016 and 2017.

Sanderson's coaching résumé also includes a stint as head coach of the Oakville Rock in Major Series Lacrosse. In addition, he has held a variety of coaching roles within the Orangeville minor lacrosse program, further demonstrating his extensive experience in developing players at all levels.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 16, 2026

Knighthawks Name Phil Sanderson Defensive Coordinator - Rochester Knighthawks

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