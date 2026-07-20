Knighthawks & Youth Players Will Wear New Colors at Youth Camp this Week

Published on July 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks unveiled their new color scheme for the 2026-27 season earlier today, going back to the traditional teal and purple. On Tuesday, 80 youth lacrosse players will be the first to don the new colors at the Knighthawks Summer Camp.

The annual three-day lacrosse camp, which is presented by the University of Rochester Medical Center, will be held at The Blue Cross Arena from Tuesday, July 21, through Thursday, July 23. The sessions run each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Knighthawks players Ryland Rees, Taylor Jensen, Graydon Hogg, Brad McCulley, Connor Fields, Zed Williams, and Matt Gilray are serving as instructors. The players will also be decked out in the teal and purple while working the camp.

Additional Details:

The Knighthawks will have a pop-up store open in the lobby of The Blue Cross Arena on Tuesday, July 21, from noon to 7 p.m. Fans can also order items with the new colorway at the team's new online store at https://rochester-knighthawks-team-store.myshopify.com/.

More details surrounding the team's new branding, merchandise, and upcoming initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 20, 2026

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