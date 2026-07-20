Knighthawks Return to Iconic Teal and Purple

Published on July 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release









Rochester Knighthawks logo

(Rochester Knighthawks) Rochester Knighthawks logo(Rochester Knighthawks)

(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks are embracing their city's lacrosse roots while setting their sights firmly on the future, announcing the return of the iconic teal and purple color scheme that defined one of the most successful eras in Rochester's history.

"Our return to purple and teal is about more than just colors," said Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey. "These colors represent a deep connection to the Native American roots that are woven into the history of the game of lacrosse. It's an opportunity to celebrate where we've come from, reignite the passion of our fanbase, and build momentum for where we're headed. As we prepare for the future, we're proud to carry forward a look that means so much to our community."

The teal and purple symbolize a renewed commitment to the fans who have supported the teams throughout their history. By blending tradition with a forward-looking vision, the Knighthawks are creating a bridge between their championship heritage and their aspirations for the years ahead.

Rochester is the second-longest continuous market in the National Lacrosse League. The original Knighthawks played in the Flower City from 1995-2019 and won five championships. The expansion Knighthawks ushered in a new era in 2019 and have made the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.

The current Knighthawks have donned new logos and a colorway featuring green, gold, and black since their inception. The Knighthawks have, however, worn teal and purple versions in the past two seasons, including their regular-season finale on April 19.

"I think the teal and purple are the coolest colors in the entire league," said Ian Llord, who played for the original and current Knighthawks organizations. "I understand the rebrand the first time around because you've got to make it your own. But it just seems right (to go back) with these colors."

For Knighthawks forward and Fairport, NY, native Blaze Riorden, it's a chance to wear the colors of the teams he grew up rooting for at The Blue Cross Arena.

"The teal, purple, white and black bring back so many amazing memories from championships to a packed Blue Cross Arena," said Riorden, who grew up a Knighthawks season ticket holder. "I can't wait to see the arena filled with those colors again."

The Knighthawks rebrand is another initiative undertaken by the organization, which experienced a rebirth after the Seneca Nation, through its wholly owned business subsidiary Seneca Holdings, LLC, officially purchased the Knighthawks on Aug. 5, 2025. To original Knighthawks alum John Grant Jr., the change just seems right.

"The old purple and teal Rochester Knighthawks colors bring back a lot of great memories. Those colors became synonymous with a special era of Knighthawks lacrosse-packed buildings, championship runs, and a group of players who built something the city could rally around," he said. "Every time I see those colors, I think about the success we shared and the pride that came with wearing that jersey. There's a real sense of nostalgia when I think about the purple and teal Knighthawks uniforms.

"Those colors represent more than just a logo; they remind me of the winning culture, incredible teammates, and passionate fans who helped make Rochester one of the toughest places to play. A lot of special moments happened in those jerseys, and the colors will always be tied to that success."

Knighthawks players will be available for comment on Tuesday, July 21 as the team kicks off its annual youth camp at The Blue Cross Arena from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Knighthawks team captain Dan Coates, alternate captain Ryland Rees, Connor Fields, Zed Williams, Taylor Jensen, Graydon Hogg, and Matt Gilray headline the group of players who are working the camp.

The Knighthawks will have a pop-up store open in the lobby of The Blue Cross Arena on Tuesday, July 21, from noon to 7 p.m. Fans can also order items with the new colorway at the team's new online store at https://rochester-knighthawks-team-store.myshopify.com/.

More details surrounding the team's new branding, merchandise, and upcoming initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks.

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Knighthawks Return to Iconic Teal and Purple - Rochester Knighthawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.