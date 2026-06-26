Hawkeyes to Host Tryouts for 2026 Nationals

Published on June 26, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Hawkeyes announced today that they will hold tryouts for the team competing in the National Collegiate Box Series (NCBS) National Championship. The event will be held at RIT's Frank Ritter Arena in Rochester, NY, from Aug. 5-8.

Tryouts will be held on Thursday, July 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Total Sports Experience in Gates, NY. There is a $25 fee to participate. The team is coached by Knighthawks players Ryland Rees and Taylor Jensen. Knighthawks team captain Dan Coates will serve as the team's general manager. Click here to register - http://bit.ly/44rTgl0.

High school juniors and seniors, as well as collegiate players, including those playing a fifth year, are eligible to play. If a player did not attend college in 2026, they must have been born in 2003 or earlier. Other eligibility requirements are listed below. There is a $250 fee for players who are selected to play for the team.

In 2024, the Hawkeyes won the national championship, earning a thrilling 14-13 overtime victory in Utica, NY. The Hawkeyes' roster features past Section V standouts and college All-Americans.

The world's best college box lacrosse players will converge on the campus of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) to battle for the prestigious NCBS Cup. The event is presented by the United States Box Lacrosse Association (USBOXLA). The National Championship will be played at the 2,100-seat Ritter Arena on the RIT campus. The university is home to one of the premier lacrosse programs in the country.

The RIT Tigers men's lacrosse team has won two national titles, made 17 straight NCAA Tournament appearances, and advanced to six championship games under coaches and former original Knighthawks Jake Coon (head coach) and Shawn Wilkins (assistant coach).

Eligibility

Ages - HS seniors to just graduated collegiate players (with 5th year NCAA eligibility). If a player did not attend college in 2026, then they must have been born in 2003 or earlier. D1 NCAA compliance is no more than 5 players from one D1 team; D2 and D3 compliance rules differ; please check with your AD. Rosters will no longer allow Canadian imports. Teams are allowed to have 5 American-born Sr. A, Sr. B, or Jr. A players. American and Native American-born Junior B and Junior C are allowed to play. NLL-signed and practice players are NOT eligible to play in the NCBS. Exception - signing a contract for training camp and being released.







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 26, 2026

Hawkeyes to Host Tryouts for 2026 Nationals - Rochester Knighthawks

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