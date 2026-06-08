Knighthawks Dance Team Announces Audition Prep Clinics

Published on June 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks official dance team, in conjunction with LA Fitness, is thrilled to announce its first audition prep clinic on Saturday, June 27, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the LA Fitness at 78 Rockwood St.

"At LA Fitness, we believe strong communities are built when people come together through health, teamwork, and shared experiences," said Jeff Bratu, District Vice President, LA Fitness. "We are proud to partner with the Rochester Knighthawks Dance Team to create opportunities that inspire confidence, encourage personal growth, and bring the Rochester community together in a positive and energetic environment. This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to supporting local organizations and creating meaningful community connections."

Dynamic, Performance-driven dancers with strong technique are invited to take the floor for this exciting first clinic-one of several leading up to official auditions. Ready to get started? Secure your spot by completing the Dance Team Interest Form 2026.

The prep clinics are your first step toward earning a place on the team, representing the Knighthawks at games and throughout the community during the 2026-27 National Lacrosse League season. The dance team will hold three audition prep clinics at local LA Fitness locations. The first prep clinic is free, and the second is $20. If you attend the second audition prep clinic, the third one is $15.

Complete prep clinic schedule:

Saturday, June 27 1 to 3 p.m. - Rochester (78 Rockwood St., Rochester, NY 14610)

Saturday, July 18 1 to 3 p.m. - Irondequoit (1600 East Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14621)

Saturday, Sept. 12 1 to 3 p.m. - Henrietta (100 Marketplace Drive, Henrietta, NY 14623)

Auditions will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20, from noon to 5 p.m., at LA Fitness at 1867 West Ridge Rd in Greece. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. Callbacks are Monday, Sept. 21, and include the interview round.

As a member of the Knighthawks Dance Team, you'll help create an electric game-day experience, energize the crowd, and serve as a proud ambassador across the Rochester community and beyond.

Leading the program is newly appointed head coach Justina Grudzinski. A Hamburg, NY, native, Grudzinski brings a wealth of experience in cheer and dance from her five seasons with the NLL's Buffalo Bandettes, including four years as captain and choreographer. She has also performed with the Buffalo Bills during the Bills Toronto Series.

In addition to her professional background, Grudzinski is deeply involved in the high school cheer community and serves as a Section VI State Representative for NYSPHSAA, combining strong community ties with a commitment to elevating athletes through high standards and professional-level training.







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 8, 2026

Knighthawks Dance Team Announces Audition Prep Clinics - Rochester Knighthawks

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